Whit RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

It may be inevitable given the cold weather and crowded quarters of New York City, but Whit designer Whitney Pozgay had the wide open spaces of the California and Arizona desert in mind when designing her spring 2018 collection, which she elected to also shoot and show in Los Angeles this season.

“I grew up in Arizona, so I found myself craving the warm weather, pops of color and being able to drive to different terrains,” said Pozgay. To that end, her spring collection featured a handful of nature-inspired prints including a phases-of-the-moon pattern overprinted on oversized gingham made by her husband and codesigner Parker Argote, and a hand-drawn wildflower print by Brooklyn artist Helen Dealtry, which she used on a cream linen tie-front sundress. The look was emblematic of Whit’s easy, often vintage-inspired silhouettes.

Those included a two-piece green and white gingham bustier and paper-bag waisted skirt and a leaf-print pair of palazzo pants. That same print was also used in a charming one-shouldered ruffled sundress.

Whit also dabbled in denim with a yoke-front full skirt paired with a crisp white poplin wrap top.

“I find myself using travel-focused fabrics that work in hot weather,” she said of the pastel striped linen and the sprinkling of swimsuits that also featured off-the-shoulder ruffles. Perhaps the collection foretells the future; Pozgay hinted that a move out West, or at least a regular fashion presentation in Los Angeles, could be in the cards for Whit.