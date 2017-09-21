Galleries

The Alcantara ready to wear collection is all about showing the breadth of possibilities that the house offers in terms of material. Designer Rebecca Moses is clear about this “For me it’s all about a blending world – blending textures, seasons, color, prints and with Alcantara the challenge is to show how far we can take it,” she explained. With the blending concept as the premise, Moses realized her vision by creating different textures. For instance, a Alcantara fabric cut in small pieces, or “confetti” as she calls it, was sewn onto a silk tank, circle skirt and stole ensemble. Elsewhere, a laser cut style tunic had a graphic effect, and was paired with floral silk pajama pants. “We wanted flirtatious kind of shapes and also, an eyelet to create transparencies,” she said while showing a black kimono jacket done in the technique. Accessories wise, great fringed flat mules and loafers complemented the outfits while textured bags in ladylike shapes and fun colors completed the looks.