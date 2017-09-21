Galleries

Collection

Angel Chen’s spring collection drew on British poet Siegfried Sassoon, ancient Indian totems, Buddhist symbolism and Chinese embroideries. It added up to interesting blend of futuristic streetwear and artisanal craft. Guys and girls with short hair or shaved heads came down the runway in anoraks, nylon pants, puffer jackets, and other utilitarian gear. They’re all familiar pieces, but in Chen’s hands, the proportions gave them that necessary edge. The cultural spirit of South East Asia made for the strongest statement, most memorably on Chen’s signature tasseled jacquard which was shown this time as an overlay to a black ribbed knit ensemble.