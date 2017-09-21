Anteprima RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Izumi Ogino continued her riff on fluidity, movement and asymmetry in this breezy collection, which she characterized as the sum of happy moments. “It’s a return to happiness for me, and I love the heavily contrasting materials, plastic and silk and different blocks of color,” said Ogino, who added a modern art feel to her designs.

Among the strongest looks in this feminine, sophisticated collection was a long white dress with a single arm that slipped off the shoulder, and a cold-shoulder black-and-white dress with fine pleats. The colors — black, white, yellow, cobalt and red — came straight out of a Mondrian painting.

Other looks were playful — a rarity on the catwalk these days — as in a fluid two-tone dress with an elasticized waist that slanted downward, and a long wrap dress that revealed one bare arm and another swallowed by an oversized sleeve. A red skirt had an uneven hemline that was long on one side and slashed high at the front, while some dresses were made with near-invisible plastic belts and panels.

The silver evening dress that emerged at the end was a standout, and its sequins clearly made a big impression on one of the show’s VIP guests, Hello Kitty, who wore a shorter, light pink version to take her bow alongside Ogino.