Capucci RTW Spring 2018

Can you dance in high heels? That was the question at the Capucci show in Milan, where models threw dance moves in front of a judging panel including creative director Mario Dice, in an Insta-friendly format that brought to mind an audition.

Make that a “Fame”-era audition. With their fluttering chiffon dresses and spaghetti strap tops, these dancing queens owed more than a passing debt to Donna Summer. The outfits came in punchy color block hues and were adorned with movement-enhancing pleated frills.

Two oversize black ruffles snaked their way down the front of a chic electric blue halterneck jumpsuit — a first for the heritage brand as it seeks to connect with a younger audience. But Dice’s loose-cut black silk pant suit with emerald green flounces was more suited to dancing the flamenco than the hustle.

A pink maxidress with orange pleated insets nodded to founder Roberto Capucci’s love of color, but felt right for the post-couture era. After a first outing that strayed too far from the archives, and a second effort that felt overly reverential, Dice seemed to get his groove on this season. Third time’s a charm.