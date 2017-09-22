Damir Doma RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Damir Doma, who hosted a co-ed spring show in June, presented a collection called Addition for spring 2018. Conceived as a functional wardrobe of daywear women’s pieces, the lineup was infused with a sense of easy elegance. The designer tempered his conceptual minimalism to introduce a lively, airy feel, which was heightened by a sophisticated palette that mixed neutral tones with vibrant hues, and lightweight fabrics. Seersucker was doubled dyed to obtain interesting color effects on a green loose trench coat worn over a top and wide pants worked in a violet hue. A bleached effect was rendered on a cool asymmetric dress with drawstrings, which also embellished the cutouts of a breezy shirt dress shown in a white and light blue striped fabric. Corset-inspired laced up details gave a sensual touch to a blazer and a draped linen and cotton draped skirt, while strings were wrapped around a tangerine silk top matched with patchwork cropped denim pants infused with a sense of artisanal craftsmanship. This also echoed in a pajama-inspired set that combined revamped vintage foulard prints. With this collection Doma managed to make his signature, complex aesthetic wearable but still displayed a high dose of creativity.