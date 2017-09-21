Erika Cavallini RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Remember those traditional dowry chests filled with linen and innerwear pieces collected for brides to be? Erika Cavallini looked back to those nightgowns, revisiting them as “lingerie on display,” she said backstage, with silk and linen feather-light flowing dresses and embroidered pajamas. Cavallini juxtaposed these feminine pieces with tailored men’s jackets lightening them up by carving out the back or the sleeves with a raw-edge effect. “Less is more,” the designer said. Cavallini also reassembled denim pieces, turning pants into skirts, for example. She played with accessories such as earrings made with real ostrich shells and introducing sunglasses. “It’s a story of opposites and contrasts,” she said.