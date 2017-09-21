Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Fabiana Filippi delivered a chic spring wardrobe for a globetrotter, who cannot renounce elegance and comfort. In keeping with its signature aesthetic, rooted in discreet sophistication, the brand played with materials to deliver pieces injected with a relaxed attitude. A luxurious linen and cashmere fabric mimicking denim was crafted for a mannish blazer, which was paired with a maxi tulle skirt. Napa was pleated to give a textured effect to a vest, while a fil coupe dress showed a playful and feminine fringelike effect. For refined girls in transit among international airport terminals, Filippi designed pleated jersey joggers worn with a T-shirt layered under a vest combining shearling and cotton fleece. For a sparkling touch, knitted track pants were embroidered with iridescent sequins and a T-shirt featured a suede patch pocket trimmed with shiny metallic micro chains.