Genny RTW Spring 2018

There’s no business like show business, and Genny’s artistic director Sara Cavazza knows that well. Her clothes are built for glammed-up, gregarious types, and cry out for the stage, red carpet and Hello! Magazine feature. They’re definitely not for everyday, unless every day involves spotlights, rigging, powder and lip gloss touchups on the sidelines of a shoot.

The Paris-Dakar race, and African tribal culture, were Cavazza’s inspirations this season, but she wiped away the motor oil, dust and dirt bit, and instead sent her women down the runway in tight biker leggings with sparkling silver stripe details, and pristine white jumpsuits: one worn with a sheer, bottle green floor-sweeping coat; another with organza straps and peek-a-boo panels on the legs.

Instead of boots, her biker gals wore gold sandals with high chunky heels or gladiator ones that snaked their way right up to the knee, a style that played to her eternal love of neo-classical touches.

Dresses were the stars of the show, although at times Cavazza took the tribal theme too far, slipping big raffia fringe collars onto the tops of short dresses or blouses or taking a fine – if low-cut — white suit and covering it with fringe details.

The simpler silhouettes worked best, as in the short, sheer pouf dresses and skirts in white, bright orange or cobalt, and the swishy, floor-length transparent skirts. She paired one with a baby blue biker jacket and another with a silvery ruffled top. Maybe not ideal for the African sun, but they’ll certainly work under the neon lights of the Sanremo Music Festival.