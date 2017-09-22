Herno RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Fashion and food are definitely two fields in which Italians feel quite competitive. To celebrate the high-end quality of its creations, outerwear specialist Herno teamed with Bergamo-based Michelin-starred restaurant Davittorio which welcomed the guests of the brand’s spring presentation with dishes reproducing the same colors included in the collection. Interesting idea, especially when you show at lunchtime. The lineup, which was rendered in a palette combining neutral tones of black, charcoal and white with vibrant hues of burnt orange and grass green, offered a wide range of transitional season overcoats. Feather-weight padded jackets were crafted from elegant bouclé, while collarless bombers mixed woven cotton with knit inserts, reproducing a meshlike texture. Soft suede was used for a roomy hooded style trimmed with a sporty drawstring, while a cropped peacoat featured maxi rounded buttons. Waterproof coats were coated for a glossy effect and a lightweight collarless down jacket was splashed with a multicolor geometric motif with a modernist look.