Kiton RTW Spring 2018

Storied men’s wear brand Kiton is increasing its footprint in women’s wear and the new area dedicated to the category at Palazzo Kiton showed just how much the Neapolitan company believes in it. The collection was cohesive, luxurious — and fun, alternating a dress in black technical fabric with a palladium silver finish to the “explosion of color” in the summery caftans with floral patterns, said creative director Maria Giovanna Paone. Kiton’s staple jacket has a new bolder silhouette with straight shoulders and a slimmer fit, seen in an ocean blue hue, and you can’t not think of Capri. Striped patterns were also key in the lineup, as were the white blouses with Sangallo micro-lace cuffs. Silk dresses and pants showed exclusive 3-D prints in graphic, abstract patterns.