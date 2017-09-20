Lardini RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

The legendary red-haired and freckled Pippi Longstocking inspired Genea Lardini’s second women’s collection for the Lardini brand. The girl’s rebel attitude echoed in the lineup, where the company’s sartorial heritage was reworked through a feminine, playful filter. Blazers were transformed into bodysuits to wear with cuffed cargo pants, while a loose, relaxed suit came in a red and white gingham pattern. A feminine touch was introduced in the collection via T-shirts and cropped corsets embellished with a cascade of tonal ruffles. A pretty strapless evening dress with a sweetheart neckline was crafted from a textured linen and cotton fabric, which added a smart appeal to the chic style.