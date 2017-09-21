Les Copains RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Stefania Bandiera tapped the glamorous bohemian spirit of American socialite Millicent Rogers for her spring 2018 collection for Les Copains, which blended folk-inspired patterns with sophisticated volumes.

Rogers, who popularized Southwestern style and jewelry in the Forties, might have felt at home in the white shirts with billowing sleeves, as well as their extensions: gauzy tunics with cross-stitch embroidery, or a sculptural white organza trenchcoat featuring laser-cut roses on the sleeves.

Some of the other looks had more of a beach-y feel, with a variety of maxidresses in hothouse shades of red and pink, or a deconstructed paisley pattern. Several came with crochet tops — a nod to the brand’s powerful knitwear heritage — while others played with transparency by floating lace-effect embroidery on a sheer base.

Denim was given the eveningwear treatment, in the shape of patterned indigo dungarees that glistened with tiny crystals. Overall, the collection projected a confident attitude, underlined by cowboy boots and long chains dangling dozens of red chili pepper-shaped pendants.