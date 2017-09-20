Galleries

Collection

Ellsworth Kelly, Jean Degottex and Lucio Fontana’s graphic artworks informed Maryling’s spring collection. For starters, colorful polka dots appeared on midlength gingham dresses as well as on Sixties-inspired ones; while a blue brushstroke enlivened a languid, flowing white number.

The art references continued via optical prints and geometric shapes in primary palette, reaching a pinnacle with a three-quarter-length dress with asymmetric straps. Although everything was perfectly wearable, the lineup fell flat at times, lacking any real runway purpose — except maybe at the very end. The yellow, black and tonal pink silk caftan closed the show on a high note.