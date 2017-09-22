Rossella Jardini RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Rossella Jardini’s mix of feminine elegance and ironic playfulness was clearly in evidence in her spring 2018 collection. The classic white shirt served as the starting point for the whole lineup. The staple was re-interpreted in an array of variations. A crisp cotton shirt featured seductive cutouts at the shoulders and was matched with a skirt trimmed with ruffles. Another micro striped style with a patch pocket was knotted below the bust and matched with a circle skirt. Shirt dresses included a short, flared style worked in a polka dot pattern, as well as a maxi number splashed with a graphic, pop motif of stars and hearts. The “Jardinette” print, featuring artist Antonio Pippolini’s colorful sketched portraits of Jardini, gave a playful touch to an airy silk dress embellished with a drawstring at the waist. With its easy silhouettes, chic colors and feminine touches, the collection definitely enables Jardini to proclaim, as she did on one of her T-shirts for spring: “I’m the most elegant woman I know!”