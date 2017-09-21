Sara Battaglia RTW spring 2018

Galleries

What is the special piece making every woman look elegant and every man interested in that woman? The suit, according to Sara Battaglia. But forget any black office uniforms. The designer played with vibrant tones of green, pink and blue to deliver covetable double-breasted styles, which looked as cool as they were elegant. Another white suit, featuring a single-breasted jacket, was embellished with wavelike trimming and front buttons running down the legs. It was fun and sexy, but Battaglia knows that women also need dresses to show their femininity. So, she played with Fifties-inspired silhouettes to deliver sculpted frocks, including an off-the-shoulder, flared style worked in a sweet pink-and-white micro checkered pattern. A touch of hip glamour was introduced in the lineup via the maxi iridescent sequins embroidered on a column dress, while craftsmanship stole the spotlight with a skirt which required two days and 1,200 rivets to assemble together a cascade of circular laser-cut pieces of green and black leather.