Sportmax RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Sportmax hasn’t given up its fitness regime, but it’s not taking itself quite as seriously as last season when the knits were emblazoned with “Run” and the skirt suits cried out “Ready, Steady.”

The brand took a less literal approach, slipping racing stripes onto the waistbands of shrunken leather bombers or skinny rib knits, and down the legs of cropped trousers. The design team turned those strips into waistbands or straps on silky draped Greek goddess dresses and others with racer backs.

Outerwear was a major improvement on last season, too, with lightweight silky anoraks in colors like midnight blue or bottle green, and sculptural cotton raincoats with thick belts zigzagging across the front. Other striped belts were skinnier, dangling from waistbands karate style or holding up the front bit of full skirts.

The result was feminine, commercial and still sporty — with no need for Sportmax to break a sweat.