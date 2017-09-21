The Gigi RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Ana Gimeno Brugada demonstrated her sophisticated color sensibility with a charming collection that leaned heavily on her personal style, which focuses on a mannish attitude softened by lively feminine accents. Playing with garment dyeing, she created degrade effects on a pair of sky blue cotton pants matched with a coordinated ruffled shirt. The set was worn with a chic orange velvet blazer embellished with buttons embossed with the image of a crown. A blue jacket trimmed in white was worn over a cotton shirt and a cropped sweater and was matched with floral jacquard oversized short pants, infused with a tomboy feel. A glossy finish gave an interesting look to a yellow trench paired with purple pants and a striped jumper. Gimeno Brugada managed to infuse new energy into traditional silhouettes, which should appeal to those women who don’t shy away from bold colors.