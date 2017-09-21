  View Gallery — 21   Photos


Ana Gimeno Brugada demonstrated her sophisticated color sensibility with a charming collection that leaned heavily on her personal style, which focuses on a mannish attitude softened by lively feminine accents. Playing with garment dyeing, she created degrade effects on a pair of sky blue cotton pants matched with a coordinated ruffled shirt. The set was worn with a chic orange velvet blazer embellished with buttons embossed with the image of a crown. A blue jacket trimmed in white was worn over a cotton shirt and a cropped sweater and was matched with floral jacquard oversized short pants, infused with a tomboy feel. A glossy finish gave an interesting look to a yellow trench paired with purple pants and a striped jumper. Gimeno Brugada managed to infuse new energy into traditional silhouettes, which should appeal to those women who don’t shy away from bold colors.

The Gigi RTW Spring 2018

21 Photos 

load comments