Vivetta RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

On her show notes, Vivetta Ponti said she was inspired by Andrey Remnev’s “melancholic strokes, colors and delicate dreamlike women. The fantasy or dreamlike woman is a constant for Ponti as she consistently gravitates toward fanciful elements. This time around, she played with feathers on everything from column dresses to jeans, as well as with Swarovski and pearl appliqués on dresses. But it was her use of color that delivered the freshest moments, for example, a tent dress in pink to orange to yellow gradient with a black bowed neckline, or a neon yellow jacquard ruffled hem skirt paired with a pink top and aqua boots, or that allover feathered column dress. It looked like all the pastel colors of the rainbow.