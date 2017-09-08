Derek Lam 10 Crosby RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Design director Shawn Reddy is changing the way customers perceive contemporary fashion. His first collection for resort dialed up the fashion quotient and propelled the 10 Crosby girl into edgier, more sophisticated territory. He’s continuing that thread of elevation for spring with an eclectic lineup brimming with color, pattern and designer-worthy product.

His mood board was an amalgam of references — from the 1963 film “Contempt” and Italy’s modern architectural wonder Casa Malaparte, to interiors, tiling and safari images — that somehow all worked towards one sleek vision. “She’s an edgier version of the collection girl,” Reddy said at a walk-through.

Indeed, though there was plenty of pattern play, the cohesion of lean, elongating silhouettes prevailed. For example, two layers of fluid wide-leg trousers paired with a black cold-shoulder top gave the illusion of extension and quirky proportions. In fact, any one of the kick-flare dresses over pants had the same effect, like the striped dress over large cuffed trousers or a blush color-blocked dress with great dégradé pleated culottes. “We tried to imagine the way she’d wear it,” he continued.

A popular design element from his first collection, pleating also showed up on color-blocked lace skirts inspired by tiling from the Casa Malaparte, styled back to cinched feminine blouses or flirty dresses with built-in hardware necklaces. Reddy didn’t stop there, showing bright yellow leathers, tile-inspired matching lace sets, pilly suiting, denim and reworked archival leopard prints onto sleeveless dresses. Chic, eclectic and confident, it’s refreshing to see a contemporary label elevated under Reddy’s sophisticated hand.