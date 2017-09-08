Adam Selman RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Good vibes come naturally to Adam Selman. They’re a big part of his personality and his brand in a genuine and magnetic way. There’s no cloying there, even though he was a cheerleader in school. He re-upped a little of that rah-rah spirit this season on a semi-subliminal level. “I’m really focused on thinking ‘America’ is not a bad word,” he said backstage before his show. “I’m so sick of hearing ‘Down with America’ and ‘New York Fashion Week is over. I’m like ‘No, no, no. We still have great talent here.’” His collection stood as proof. It was an all-American delight.

Rather than go literal with red-white-and-blue or stars and stripes, Selman focused on American ideas, beginning with Georgia O’Keeffe and her gingham shirt. “She said it’s like our only national costume,” he explained. The O’Keeffe references stopped just about there as Selman operates with none of her gravitas. Clever kitsch is his niche, and he infused it into a sexy pale blue and white gingham baby romper with a cutout back, and an adorable red and blue knit gingham trompe l’oeil wrap dress. Denim is another Selman signature and national treasure, here delivered with the airbrushed Seventies swagger that gives his look a sassy giggle. A white denim utility jean jacket and matching boyfriend jeans were painted with pretty retro blue flowers and long leaves, and a similar look closed the show, but the denim was swapped out for sheer baby blue sequins.

In Selman’s hands, wholesome Americana has more spice than sugar. His girl next door wears sweet grosgrain ribbon as a sexy halter bra top with a fabulous white floor-length skirt that riffs on a men’s dress shirt. She sashays onto the red carpet in white sequined jeans and a blue marabou tube top. Lest anyone miss the healthy wink-wink with which Selman handles everything, he put it on two T’s printed with a single batting eye.