A.L.C. RTW Spring 2018

First, the navy wrapped tailored blazer with a dropped shoulder and blouse sleeve was Andrea Lieberman’s “favorite,” she declared during a preview of her spring collection a day after the New York Fashion Week shows officially closed. Then a pair of marigold accordion-pleated palazzo pants came out and they were her favorite. Oh wait, the dense linen twisted cropped top with one sleeve over a pair of double-waisted black pants was definitely her favorite. Until the yellow, floral-print silk dress with a single shoulder came out and that was, truly, her favorite. A mother loves all her children equally, right?

Finding ways to dress up chilled-out sportswear is definitely one of Lieberman’s favorite stylistic moves. Examples of it filled the collection, including fluid suit jackets and pants inspired by track pants, elevated tracksuits, tunics worn over fluid wide-legged pants, soft floral dresses, a chic and easy silk kimono robe and a pajama set — everything was shown with chalky suede Nike Air Cortezes from her recent collaboration. The sporty/feminine mood will be familiar to followers of the brand, but Lieberman ushered in newness via an exotic urban motif loosely derived from North Africa. The palette included desert pink, yellow and nude crossed with black and navy, and there was more fabric development than usual, for example a gold jacquard track pant and printed silk jacquard used for the robes and pajamas.