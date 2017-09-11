ATM’s Tony Melillo is laser-focused. His goal for every collection is to give customers the best basics that are relaxed and comfortable, yet elegant and chic; no presumptions, tricks, or gimmicks here. As a business, ATM understands which fabrics work; from the fashion side, Melillo knows his customer. The West Village store he opened earlier this year has given invaluable insight to their shopping habits; they know they’re getting the perfect fit, so now they shop through touch.

So it’s safe to say fabric selection plays a key role each season. Melillo built upon existing bestsellers like silk slipdresses, slub jersey tops and cashmere sweaters. He expanded on silks to include track pants and hoodies that could be dressed up or down in a matching set. The head-to-toe trend appeared in chic three-piece cashmere cotton knits as well; they were casual, yet sophisticated and put together. Signature ribbed micro modal — developed in Peru on the only six machines that can make them and which the brand also owns — came in deeper blue tones.

Color factored more prominently than ever, in Nantucket red and camouflage that were still safe and inviting. New this season were textured pigment-dyed canvas field jackets, washed leather, and supersoft pima cotton stretch baby Ts in short- and long-sleeve variations — the new T silhouette upon which Melillo is banking. Given the brand’s history of quality and the late resurgence of Nineties style, chances are he’s betting right.