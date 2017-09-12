Baja East RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

The Baja East girls, with their effortlessly hip attitude, are perfectly comfortable surfing the waves and hitting the dance floor in stilettos. They love practical swimwear as much as jeans and sexy dresses. To fit their dynamic lifestyle, Scott Studenberg and John Targon, who invited DJ Carlos Jadraque to perform live at their show on Tuesday morning, delivered a versatile collection that ranged from beach cool to disco glamorous. A tropical feel gave the lineup an energetic vibe: Sketched palms were printed on hoodies, and multicolor patterns with an exotic twist were splashed on both fluid silk and denim developed in collaboration with Hudson Jeans. One-piece swimsuits were worn with low-waisted logo track pants, while a black-and-white waterproof zippered jacket showed the more technical side of the collection. Nineties’ references echoed in the crushed velvet pieces, including a slipdress layered over a hoodie; in the minimalistic ribbed skirts and tops, as well as in the wide-leg washed denim pants paired with crop tops. The last group of shimmering, iridescent asymmetric tops, mini skirts and short dresses in a sorbet color palette will look extremely familiar to those boys and girls who were dancing in front of the television back when the Spice Girls were singing “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll be There” on MTV in the mid-Nineties.