BCBG Max Azria RTW Spring 2018

Newly appointed creative director Bernd Kroeber wanted to bring BCBG’s aesthetic back to its Los Angeles roots. Citing a goal of delivering ethereal and romantic styles at a contemporary price point, the collection was split into three deliveries: City of Angels, Victoria Canyon and Nostalgic Beach. City of Angels referenced the structure of the Los Angeles skyline and the softness of the Pacific coast, taking on a palette of ocean hues and sunrise shades of pink. It balanced structured shapes against fluid silhouettes, like a tailored leather coat with flowery embroidery over a soft black-and-white-print gown, or a floral-embroidered blush coat that unzipped at the waist styled over flowy white pants — eliciting a cool, downtown vibe.

Victoria Canyon focused on romantic botanic patterns; needless to say, plenty of flirty dresses abounded. The third delivery, Nostalgia Beach, channeled bohemia with roomy vintage-print dresses with a Seventies sensibility. With more than 100 looks, there were plenty of styles to suit a casual lifestyle, but Kroeber could have pushed the fashion quotient more and edited the lineup.