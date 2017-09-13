Bibhu Mohapatra RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Bibhu Mohapatra’s spring collection played homage to all of the unknown female explorers, “all these unique women who were so courageous back then,” Mohapatra said. “In my mind, I placed them at the beginning of 20th century in Asia, going to see the gardens, the palaces.” On the runway, Mohapatra translated his vision via intricately embroidered lace and trims and Japanese shibori and cherry-blossom references. “I did a lot of research into Japanese clothing construction….and I also looked at traditional drawings from Japanese temples,” he explained. Though it would be easy to fall into costumey territory here, Mohapatra managed to keep things modern and chic by sticking to refined and classic silhouettes.