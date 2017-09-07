  View Gallery — 34   Photos


For his spring Brooks Brothers women’s collection, Zac Posen looked no further than the incubator of summery preppy-isms that is Palm Beach, Fla., for his references. Out came pink-and-black, florals, madras, seersucker and tropical prints, which Posen paired with fit-and-flare shirtdresses, twinsets, tunics, palazzo pants and updates on the tidy Sixties suit. There were many easy, wearable — if a bit kitschy — classics that would do well blended with a modern casual sportswear, but Posen should be careful not to dive so deep into Brooks Brothers traditional side that things turn dowdy.

Brooks Brothers RTW Fall 2018

34 Photos 

load comments