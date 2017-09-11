Carmen Marc Valvo RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Carmen Marc Valvo reworked a summer classic — the tropical theme — with a graphic approach. Images of lush flowers and leaves were rendered in a sleek black-and-white version on swimwear and easy-chic day pieces, which seemed to be designed for warm days and breezy nights at beach resorts. They were embroidered with sequins and beads on an elegant one-piece swimsuit, and printed on loose, wide-legged pants worn with a coordinated embroidered bikini top. The collection also featured chic cover-ups, such as a lightweight organza jacket cinched at the waist with a belt in the same fabric, and a silk maxi robe splashed with an abstract print and punctuated by micro black crystals for a touch of sparkling glamour.