Chiara Boni La Petite Robe RTW Spring 2018

For spring, Chiara Boni channelled her inner flower child, using elements from hippie culture for her offering of flattering jersey pieces. She enriched her signature fitted dresses and jumpsuits with tulle and organza puffy sleeves as well as with embellishments of tonal fabric calla lilies. She also showed a wide range of feminine and functional separates, including flared pants with fringed cuffs. The parade of solid pieces, ranging from sheath dresses with sweet bows at the shoulders and maxi frocks with cape-like details, was interrupted with the introduction of lively floral prints and an eye-catching wild animal pattern splashed on a belted jacket paired with matching pants, among other pieces. In order to celebrate the Sixties generation’s sense of freedom, Boni closed the show with a group of airy, breezy tunics, slipdresses, wrap tops and flared pants, which looked fresh and modern.