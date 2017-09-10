Galleries

Who doesn’t miss Patricia Field’s Hotel Venus — any true fashionista who has lived in New York long enough knows that the closing of this iconic downtown store left a void in the heart of fashion. So it’s no surprise that Christian Cowan has been embraced relatively quickly — it’s only his second season and all the top editors flocked to his presentation at Indochine — and he made a “New York Loves Me” jumpsuit in white sweatshirt material with an attached bonnet to prove it.

The clothes are fun costumes, as in, life-is-nothing-but-a-perpetual-drag-show kind of fun. There was a silver leather trouser and cropped jacket set, a pink tweed “chap suit,” a green metallic leather trench, a tortoiseshell leather jacket with faux-fur sleeves and matching shorts, a Swarovski crystal shredded jean as well as a glitter tuxedo. And a bunch of happy faces in their seats.