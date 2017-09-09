Galleries

A longtime, staunch supporter of inclusive sizing, Becca McCharen-Tran knows a thing or two about what makes women feel comfortable, confident and sexy. Her last collection focused on feelings of protection in the face of political turmoil, a reaction many women and minorities could relate to in the months after the presidential results. As a follow-up to that collection, and having had time now to process the new reality, her spring “Serenity” collection is all about feeling grounded, practicing self care and collective care. “Feeling solid again, our energy has started to heat up,” she wrote in a zine she made to highlight the design process and the individuals who inspire her to be bold and unapologetic every day. “Things are about to burst, new mind-sets are beginning to take shape.”

Model Denise Bidot, activist Ebonee Davis and trans model Leyna Bloom contributed messages of inspiration, or experiences with discrimination that helped shape who they are today. The zine also served as a mood board, revealing images of the Zen gardens, salt baths and healing crystals that inspired the lineup.

The clothing, in turn, was as audacious and confident as ever. McCharen-Tran’s strength lies in apparel that molds the body and elevates the wearer’s mood in playful, unabashed ways. She showed plenty of swimwear, with styles ranging from corsets and thigh-high one-pieces to cutouts and near-bust-baring styles. She expanded on day offerings, with notable denim styles with a streetwear bent, like jeans with large side slits or partially exposed bums. She rounded it all out with kitschy bondage-inspired crystal-adorned plastic bras, garter belts and thongs.