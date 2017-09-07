Creatures of Comfort RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Having never been to the South of France, it’s impossible to know what people really wear there in this day and age. Probably jeans. But the romanticized version of the traditional bucolic Provençal style of dress — all breezy sun-bleached linens, faded blue-and-white stripes and eyelet ensembles fit for a French farm girl — is familiar. It’s what Jade Lai had in mind for her spring collection, which featured lightweight pilings of breezy sundresses, tunics and pants, many of which brought to mind old-fashioned nightshirts and bloomers. On the run of show, many of the items were named — the “Henry pants” and the “Jacques top” — and several of the looks were styled in quizzical layers. For example, a white bandeau bra top was worn over an eyelet peasant blouse with a cardigan contorted and tied into a corsetlike structure around the waist, and a pretty white cotton top with flutter sleeves and matching skirt had a lilac T-shirt tied around the waist and a printed peplum apron belt wrapped over that. Hmmm. Strip away the extra layers and affectation and there were a lot of pretty summer dresses, shirts and pants that looked, true to the label’s name, comfortable.