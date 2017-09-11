Dennis Basso RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

What will be the international jet-set girls — private planes only, please — wear on their glamorous trips to the most luxurious holiday destinations next spring? Fur capes and snakeskin vests over fluid pants and tops, as well as ruffled maxidresses and mini frocks with allover embroidery, according to Dennis Basso. The designer celebrated the 35th anniversary of his brand with a rich, precious collection infused with boho-chic sophistication. “With this show, I really wanted to transport my audience with me on this journey,” said the designer, who cited Morocco, Sardinia, Capri and Saint-Tropez as some of the high-end stops on this first-class tour. Actually, the multicolored geometric embroideries of tulle short dresses recalled Moroccan tiles; the bright-blue of a multilayered airy maxi frock echoed the legendary color of the waters surrounding Capri; while the vibrant purple of a cropped silk top matched with loose pants brought to mind the vivid shades of the bougainvillea blooming in the Mediterranean sea villages. The brand’s high-end craftsmanship was highlighted with the featherweight fur pieces, including a long vest made of broadtail “sequins” and embellished with lynx inserts. Exquisite embroideries also added an extra dose of richness to chic, ethereal evening gowns, including tulle ballerina dresses and ball styles, which, while being definitely difficult to fit in a suitcase, will enable Basso’s women to feel special and beautiful for the most important occasions.