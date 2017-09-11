Derek Lam RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Derek Lam cited Walt Whitman in his show notes, in particular, a quote in which the American poet celebrates nature as the only force able to persist through time. The rich colors of nature clearly served as the inspiration for the designer’s spring show, which was tinged with vibrant tones of sunflower, orange, as well as emerald and aqua green. The vivid hues were balanced by the clean, sharp silhouettes, which communicated a sense of practical, effortless sophistication. Front-pocket shirts that were worn with short pants or tucked into loose pants gave a utilitarian feel to the lineup, while impeccable suits, including a Seventies-inspired number in a rich jacquard fabric, exuded a quintessential easy urban elegance. The North American roots of the brand emerged with the dark indigo pieces, including a pair of slightly flared jeans matched with a coordinated shirt jacket and a maxiskirt worn with a checkered top crafted from a lightweight gauze that had a natural, rustic vibe. The same earth-friendly feel was infused into a textured linen romper and a striped tunic dress. Although most of the line had a dynamic, sleek attitude, the show closed with pretty, feminine evening pieces embellished with knots.