Desigual RTW Spring 2018

Rather than a traditional fashion show, Desigual staged a celebration of multiculturalism, a métissage of codes, symbols and iconographies executed in the brand’s signature playful way. For a label that has always promoted a happy approach to life, dance definitely seemed the most appropriate art form to reflect that joy, and the professional dancers who performed on the catwalk managed to express it. Fashion-wise, there was a little bit of everything in the lineup. There were references to Africa, Chinese influences, Indian symbols, as well as Western staples, such as denim pants and tops recalling the uniforms of American sailors. Knitwear took center stage in the collection, which featured a range of sweaters with lace-up details and hardware, as well as striped dresses and skirts. The black cotton lace of a see-through dress added a touch of sensuality, while the color-blocked bombers with mesh sleeves exuded street appeal.