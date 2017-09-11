Diane von Furstenberg RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

The complaints are percolating about the grueling logistics of this fashion week, with Alexander Wang’s debacle at the top of the list. Yet there’s an irritating righteousness to Wang’s position: Clearly, he doesn’t give a rat’s posterior about the industry audience, and he doesn’t care that we know it. We are free to participate or not as we choose.

More challenging: the waverers, those who want it both ways. They continue to respect the professional audience, and seem to value our presence. Then we show up, and it’s a mess, the original purpose of a fashion show — for a designer to unveil a collection of clothes and for retailers and press to see and evaluate it — now a secondary or lower consideration to the staging of situations worthy of endless Instagram Stories non-arcs: “Here I am at So-and-So show! Will it be worth the traffic? Kisses!”

Diane von Furstenberg’s Jonathan Saunders fell into such a quagmire. Not that his show was an outer-borough travesty. Yet neither was it a reasonable way to see a collection. The door was horrid and once you got in, a dense pack of Champagne-swilling revelers had claimed premium runway viewing in the standing-room-only setup.

Full disclosure: This reviewer was supposed to arrive at the 5 p.m. event 10 minutes early; the day’s earlier schedule didn’t cooperate. Yet while the backstage sound bite is nice, proper viewing of a collection should not require a walk-through outside the context of the show itself. Luckily, a distant column offered an unobstructed, if bad-angle view. Neiman’s Marcus’ Karen Katz was less blessed; standing at the back of a group four- or five-people deep, she couldn’t have seen anything south of the shoulders.

Column aside, standing at a bad angle is not conducive to proper viewing, especially for someone in the habit of paying attention and taking a note or two. Thus a caveat: this review is culled from imperfect in-person viewing and a photo review. A press release acknowledged the style of Andy Warhol Factory girl Jane Forth, a favorite icon of Saunders and the first model von Furstenberg used in the Seventies, While some looks drew straight lines — disco-ready dresses, belted pantsuits, fur collared leather coat — overall, this collection didn’t track tidily from a single retro reference. Rather, it was a diverse lineup unified by an abundance of visual stimuli — color, flowers, stripes, fringe — that Saunders delivered with a range from flamboyant glam to dizzying overload.