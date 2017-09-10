Dion Lee RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Dreaming of an urban beach, perhaps? Dion Lee’s cool urban summery collection integrated elements of the designer’s New York and Sydney lifestyles with some late Eighties/early Nineties sportswear influences. “We really wanted something that had freshness,” the designer said backstage at what was probably one of his best shows.

For starters, he sent out a great gray knotted asymmetric blazer paired with bike shorts (he also showed a two-sleeved version of the blazer). A group of interesting twisted knits with shadow stitching followed, but the colorful paper-yarn versions in red and sky blue, which resembled towels, were definitely the highlight of the show. “It’s kind of a papery yarn. We’ve been experimenting with knitting different fabrications, so we developed this yarn,” he explained. “It has the weight and the look of a towel and is actually quite soft and spongy.” Elsewhere, twisted shirting pieces were paired with tailored denim numbers; a cool scuba romper was worn under a nylon cape; for a softer, dressier note, Lee sent out beautiful air-brushed, pin-striped pleated dresses.