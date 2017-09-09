Eckhaus Latta RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Eckhaus Latta staged its spring runway at 99 Scott in Brooklyn, a new industrial space for collaborative efforts across creative disciplines. The brand has garnered somewhat of a niche club-kid following, evident in the mass of attendees dressed like they belonged on the runway.

Per usual, the runway featured a diverse cast of models and nonmodels alike — from a very pregnant Maia Ruth Lee in an open-belly cardigan dress and Thistle Brown in some seriously low-slung pants and sheer cropped top, and Eckhaus Latta fave India Menuez wearing a yellow deconstructed T-shirt — all stomping along to beats by Moses Sumney.

That all-inclusive nature is likely what attracts fans. Sure, the clothes have that air of subversive disregard for conformity that makes them inherently cool, but being able to relate and see yourself in the clothing is just as important. It makes them, at least, feel attainable.

There were quite a few of the brand’s signature “isms” in the lineup, like the denim with indigo dots, a slew of great knitwear cut into a body-hugging corset dress, a graphic patched sweater, or tops with plenty of back ties. The knits overall appeared more pristine this season. In fact, what stood out were more tailored offerings for men and women. Blazers were cut in trending Eighties silhouettes, with shirting cut short and trousers hung low. Workwear, too, had clean lines and nice topstitching details. But if all that sounds too posh, fret not. Slashes on dresses and tops, and a grouping of both flowy and tightly woven sheer numbers aimed to please the brand’s post-gender following.