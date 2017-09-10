Elizabeth Kennedy RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Thirties-inspired silhouettes stood out at Elizabeth Kennedy. The designer presented a range of elegant evening dresses featuring sculpted shapes and precious details. For example, a taffeta silk ballgown was enriched with a bow-shaped embellishment of crystals and micro pearls, while a flared style was punctuated by rose applications at the bodice. In order to deliver more versatile options, Kennedy also offered more separates, which included corset tops and mermaid skirts. In addition, the designer collaborated with her husband Igor Bogojevic on the surrealist motifs for the lineup, giving a graphic attitude to a series of frocks, including the tiny buttons decorating the long sleeve of a one-shouldered maxidress with a high side slit.