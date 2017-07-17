Galleries

Escada kept the same inspirations the design team chose for resort for its spring collection: Isabella Rossellini for the main line and Sofia Coppola for Escada Sport.

References to either muse were difficult to spot in the actual clothes, which took on extremely bold color and color-blocking in the mainline and generic denim and sporty parka/windbreakers in the sport line.

The main collection’s attempt to modernize with a focus on classic separates silhouettes was compromised by some unwieldy color combinations, for example, a magenta blazer over a cobalt blue top and white pants, all with a satiny sheen. There was an orange story, followed by a mint-green-dominated delivery. The best things were the simplest: a white shirtdress with tiny jeweled embroidery and a striped shirtdress with nice movement.

