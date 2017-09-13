Eva Longoria RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

The excitement with which Eva Longoria talks about her collection is infectious. The actress-slash-director-slash-producer lives a busy — and global — lifestyle. She’s focused on taking her knowledge from her travels and elements of what women around the world gravitate towards and putting it into a collection underscored by a thread of chic, comfortable ease and confident femininity — at an accessible price point. She understands the transformative power of clothing, and wants to make sure any woman who buys her line is rewarded with a sense of empowerment.

Her debut NYFW show was split into two collections: It opened with her new #SETLIFE range of casualwear and sportswear, followed by her main collection, which expanded this season with more denim and flirty silhouettes. “This collection has everything — if you want to relax, if you want to go out or go to work,” Longoria said backstage before the show. “Women want to invest in themselves and their wardrobes without breaking the bank. You want classic pieces with a modern twist.”

#SETLIFE was inspired by Longoria’s life behind the camera, being on set and wanting to still look good. There were elevated trousers and sweatpants, along with chic matching knit sets that had a sporty undertone which didn’t skew junior.

Her main collection showed a greater range with trend-driven elements. An element of fluidity coursed throughout — from the chic pastel-hued dress and floral jumpsuit to the pinstriped shirtdress and any number of high-waist and wide-leg pants. A greater focus on power sculpted denim in skinny, vintage and ruffle flare cuts rounded out the range. “Fashion has a language, so it needs to be translated into something women can access.”