Frederick Anderson RTW Spring 2018

Frederick Anderson’s first spring collection, and third overall, was a continuation of his fall debut, Black.like.me, this time exploring black identity in Western Africa (Anderson’s lineage) while expanding on color and unapologetically risqué evening attire. He aimed to break down labels and what’s considered appropriate for evening.

“You can lead women to your clothing, but if they’re casual and feel like they want to wear athletic during the day they’re not going to all of a sudden put on a ballgown,” Anderson said at the presentation. “At night they just want to throw on a hoodie. I’m letting her use that athleticwear influence and wear it for evening.”

His offerings weren’t archetypal evening looks. They were delicate, completely sheer lace sportswear pieces — bomber jackets, lace tanks and joggers — with a Seventies tinge. But Anderson knows his customer, and though more conservative fashionistas might turn away from these sheer numbers, his woman already has the perfect bodysuit or boy trunk to wear underneath. Anderson’s advice for covering up: “If you took this sheer bomber and put it over the long tunic and then over the sheer jogger, it’s really chic and you wouldn’t be showing too much.”

And the lace numbers weren’t purely risqué, they referenced graphic West African prints without the color. Elsewhere, tweed and feather fringe dresses and matching sets were influenced by woven African baskets, with some cross-grains removed to resemble an open weave. “It isn’t inspired by anything but me,” Anderson continued. “It’s inspired by my experiences.”