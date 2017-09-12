Grey Jason Wu RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

It’s been a year since Jason Wu launched his second, more casual collection Grey Jason Wu, yet spring 2018 was his first official presentation. He explained that it just felt right to do it now. “Grey is about Jason Wu off duty,” he said at his presentation. “It’s much more relaxed. I always say that Jason Wu is my aesthetic and Grey Jason Wu is my personality.” In other words, it’s safe to say that Grey focuses on the everyday wardrobe of his woman, on pieces that she can wear to the office and on weekends. Wu said he wanted to address the need to have chic choices, with a real design sensibility, quality materials and a timeless attitude. For example, there were washed silk dresses with engineered ruffled details; knit dresses worn under parkas; oversized sweaters over rompers; leather caramel shorts with wrap shirts, and a great white crepe suit. And of course there was a silk top with clear paillettes, because, “How do I not do an embellishment?” he quipped.