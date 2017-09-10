Jeffrey Dodd RTW Spring 2018

- Galleries
- Collection
Jeffrey Dodd channeled poolside images for spring, looking to the work of TJ Tambellini, whose photography features saturated, contrasting colors that nod to the American Southwest. Wave patterns are a bit of a brand staple, and Dodd translated images of water in a variety of creative ways to build on his signature styles. He remixed the pattern as splashy sequins on loose-fitting minidresses and used the abstraction of wave prints on lightly beaded bright coral and yellow jackets. Elsewhere, curved “wave” shapes were reflected in the off-center necklines of ribbed silk-knit dresses and tops.
All these watery influences gave the collection an ease of fluidity and chic comfort. The quiet looks stood out the most — a gray slip with a beaded pattern over matching loose pants, or a billowy lace dress over sunshine trousers — and they also gave his customer room to move. New and exciting for the season was the introduction of denim, cut into a jacket with an open back and those great slit-front pants he’s done in the past.