Jeffrey Dodd RTW Spring 2018

Jeffrey Dodd channeled poolside images for spring, looking to the work of TJ Tambellini, whose photography features saturated, contrasting colors that nod to the American Southwest. Wave patterns are a bit of a brand staple, and Dodd translated images of water in a variety of creative ways to build on his signature styles. He remixed the pattern as splashy sequins on loose-fitting minidresses and used the abstraction of wave prints on lightly beaded bright coral and yellow jackets. Elsewhere, curved “wave” shapes were reflected in the off-center necklines of ribbed silk-knit dresses and tops.

All these watery influences gave the collection an ease of fluidity and chic comfort. The quiet looks stood out the most — a gray slip with a beaded pattern over matching loose pants, or a billowy lace dress over sunshine trousers — and they also gave his customer room to move. New and exciting for the season was the introduction of denim, cut into a jacket with an open back and those great slit-front pants he’s done in the past.