Jenny Packham RTW Spring 2018

Traditional Asian gardens were the inspiration for Jenny Packham’s beautiful spring collection of charming evening dresses. Exquisite wisteria and jasmine embroideries bloomed on floor-length dresses injected with a lively, joyful femininity. A chic Forties-inspired column frock embroidered with a lively, cute view of a Far Eastern park had a retro feel. The British brand’s upscale craftsmanship was evident in a gown with all-over embroidery, which created a multicolor graphic pattern inspired by a vintage Japanese kimono, while sequins mimicked delicate petals on a glamorous mini frock. Lee Ufan’s works featuring thick paint strokes on white canvas influenced the artsy decoration of a strapless turquoise ballgown.