For the past two seasons, Ji Oh has zeroed in on shirting, one of her most successful categories, working within narrow parameters to bring depth and wearable novelty to her collection. “I really find it fun because it’s more focused,” she said during a preview of her fall lineup.

Deconstructed takes on the classic men’s Oxford shirt have been trending up and down the fashion echelons for a few seasons. Oh’s take was elevated and nuanced beyond anything generic. She worked a black viscose shirt with panels that wrapped in a deconstructed nod to the classic preppy sweater-tied-around-the-shoulders look. Wide striped shirts became asymmetrically buttoned shirtdresses or a skirt with flaps that could button up or down to give dimension and proportion. A crisp white cotton shirt was fully open in the back and a crop top could be worn front to back or back to front to show off cleavage — or a bare back.