Jonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2018

“Airy” is the adjective that Jonathan Simkhai used to describe his spring collection during a backstage interview. The lineup was actually all about a fresh, lively mood that balanced an ethereal romanticism with a certain street vibe. Photographer Ward Roberts’ pictures of empty sports courts not only inspired the soft color palette of light blue, gray, pale pink and white, but also the graphic attitude of many of the pieces. Breezy bias-cut dresses and skirts were worked in striped fabrics and embellished with cotton lace details, while supersoft suede was worked into an handkerchief wrap skirt and a chic trench coat. An ode to the free-spirited summer season, maxidresses, separates and jumpsuits came in sweet crocheted cotton, sometimes punctuated by tiny pearls.

Simkhai also managed to infuse the same sweet, but never too sweet, attitude in the street pieces, which featured a slightly Nineties vibe. They included a pair of wide-lagged jeans featuring side buttons and a coordinated wrap top in a washed pink denim.

“I’m just a designer, I probably cannot change the world, but I can make women feel beautiful,” said Simkhai. Mission accomplished.