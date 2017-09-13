Josie Natori RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

After 40 years in business Josie Natori knows who she is, and who she is not. During her presentation in her pristine, serene Madison Avenue showroom, far away from the noise of the major show scenes, she said, “I would not have survived this business if I’d had to do that hoopla for the last 40 years.” She focused on creating a fresh, light, floral-infused collection for “a new year” following her big anniversary celebration. There were crisp poplin shirts with feminine ruffled peplums and easy, floral-printed sundresses. Natori herself wouldn’t be caught dead in denim, but she knows many women consider it a uniform, so she chic-ed up white and indigo denim with Asian-inspired embroideries on jeans, a bomber jacket and flirty shorts. The collection was full of easy-to-wear, polished pieces from a woman who’s confident in her taste and style, and doesn’t have to prove it.