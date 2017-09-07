Kendall + Kylie RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Pops of color and a high dose of modern femininity were the ingredients which creative director Chelsey Santry used to bring the Kendall + Kylie brand to the next level. The collection was still filled with its signature sporty-street allure translating into bodysuits, cropped tops, shorts and hoodies, but this season they were all elevated through delicate details, such as the ruffles decorating cute summery tops, as well as seductive sheer and mesh inserts. Precious organza was crafted for a lilac anorak, while a vintage camouflage fabric was cut into an interesting double-face military jacket worn with a matching miniskirt. While neutrals dominated the lineup — for example a sensual cotton maxidress with a lace-up high slit came in black and gray variations — mesh was printed with a fun neon tropical pattern and a silk pajama-inspired romper was splashed with a leopard motif. A Nineties vibe ran through the collection, especially in the off-shoulder mesh dresses and in the lace numbers recalling Madonna’s legendary “Like a Virgin” attire.