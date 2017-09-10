La Vie Rebecca Taylor RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

La Vie is Rebecca Taylor’s essentials — those casual pieces that women live in on their weekends and that they can incorporate into their dressier wardrobes.

This spring, Taylor proposes a great Army green wrap jacket, paper-thin cotton baja-striped tops, feminine shirtdresses, floral cotton separates and key denim styles.

A floral embroidered denim jacket, for example, could give a feminine cocktail dress from the main collection a grounding touch, while her pink anorak transitions flawlessly from day activities to fashionable dinner.

“La Vie is hashtag what you live in — it’s definitely an extension of the collection; it’s what she is wearing on her down moments, birthday parties, on the streets, even at work if it’s a more casual environments and it’s meant to be mixed in with the collection,” Taylor explained.