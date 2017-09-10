  View Gallery — 19   Photos


La Vie is Rebecca Taylor’s essentials — those casual pieces that women live in on their weekends and that they can incorporate into their dressier wardrobes.

This spring, Taylor proposes a great Army green wrap jacket, paper-thin cotton baja-striped tops, feminine shirtdresses, floral cotton separates and key denim styles.

A floral embroidered denim jacket, for example, could give a feminine cocktail dress from the main collection a grounding touch, while her pink anorak transitions flawlessly from day activities to fashionable dinner.

La Vie Rebecca Taylor RTW Spring 2018

19 Photos 

“La Vie is hashtag what you live in — it’s definitely an extension of the collection; it’s what she is wearing on her down moments, birthday parties, on the streets, even at work if it’s a more casual environments and it’s meant to be mixed in with the collection,” Taylor explained.

